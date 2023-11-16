An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing Blackpool man who was last seen six days ago.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joshua was last seen on Ascott Road in Blackpool at around 5am on November 10.

The 20-year-old is described as being “mixed-race with olive skin and of a slim build”.

He has short black hair and a small amount of facial hair.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joshua was last seen on Ascott Road in Blackpool on November 10 (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joshua was last seen wearing black and red Nike trainers and a dark grey hooded fleece jacket with white flecks.

He has links to Blackpool and Nelson.

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Joshua.