Concern growing for missing Blackpool man who was last seen on Ascott Road six days ago
Joshua was last seen on Ascott Road in Blackpool at around 5am on November 10.
The 20-year-old is described as being “mixed-race with olive skin and of a slim build”.
He has short black hair and a small amount of facial hair.
Joshua was last seen wearing black and red Nike trainers and a dark grey hooded fleece jacket with white flecks.
He has links to Blackpool and Nelson.
The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Joshua.
If you have any other information about his whereabouts call 101.