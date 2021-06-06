Concern growing for missing Blackburn man, 68, last seen four days ago

An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a missing 68-year-old man from Blackburn.

By Sean Gleaves
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 10:47 am
Updated Sunday, 6th June 2021, 10:52 am

Rickson Ashcroft was last seen in the Blackburn area at around 6pm on Wednesday, June 2.

The 68-year-old is believed to have links to Accrington.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 68-year-old Rickson Ashcroft, who is missing from his home in Blackburn.

"If you have seen Rickson or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting LC-20210605-0477.

"Please share this post and thanks for your help."

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 68-year-old Rickson Ashcroft. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

