Concern from residents as barge sinks in the Leeds and Liverpool Canal in Burnley

Burnley residents have sounded the alarm after a barge sank in the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The vessel sank on Saturday for reasons currently unknown in a stretch of the canal next to Rosegrove Lane bridge.

The incident caught the attention of passers-by who reported it to the Canal & River Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the charity said: “We would like to thank members of the public who have contacted us to raise their concern about this sinking boat. Our charity is in touch with the boat owner and they are making arrangements for the safe removal of the vessel through their insurers and a specialist recovery company.

A barge has sunk in a stretch of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal next to Rosegrove Lane bridge in Burnley.

“In circumstances like this, the Trust is on hand to advise and support boat owners on how to salvage their vessel. Our teams will also check for signs of pollution and contain this as required. They will also check that the boat does not pose a navigational hazard for other canal users.