Concern from residents as barge sinks in the Leeds and Liverpool Canal in Burnley
The vessel sank on Saturday for reasons currently unknown in a stretch of the canal next to Rosegrove Lane bridge.
The incident caught the attention of passers-by who reported it to the Canal & River Trust.
A spokesperson for the charity said: “We would like to thank members of the public who have contacted us to raise their concern about this sinking boat. Our charity is in touch with the boat owner and they are making arrangements for the safe removal of the vessel through their insurers and a specialist recovery company.
“In circumstances like this, the Trust is on hand to advise and support boat owners on how to salvage their vessel. Our teams will also check for signs of pollution and contain this as required. They will also check that the boat does not pose a navigational hazard for other canal users.
“If you spot a sunken boat, please contact the Canal & River Trust waterways charity on 0303 040 4040. For full details on what to do if you boat sinks, please see the Trust’s website at canalrivertrust.org.uk”