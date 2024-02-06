Company start-ups in Lancashire hit record high

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The statistics are taken from the Inform Direct Review of Company Formations, using data from Companies House and the Office for National Statistics.

Across the county’s districts, Preston formed the highest number of new businesses (2,085), followed by Blackburn with Darwen (2,060) and Blackpool (1,284).

John Korchak, Managing Director at Inform Direct said: “It is excellent news that Lancashire can celebrate a record year for new company formations during 2023.

John Korchak, Managing Director, Inform Direct.

“The year undoubtedly presented a range of challenges for business including tepid predictions of economic growth, volatility in energy prices and uncertainty from world events. However, the formation figures demonstrate very clearly that Lancashire entrepreneurs remained undeterred and pursued their ambitions to establish new ventures.

“This positive picture is mirrored in the overall position for the UK which saw the highest ever number of new companies established during 2023. The total number of UK formations exceeded 900,000 for the very first time.”

The UK saw 900,006 new companies, compared to 805,141 in 2022, which represents an increase of 11.8%. It brings the total number of UK companies to a record 5,476,772.

Dissolutions of UK companies totalled 662,915, an increase on the 578,679 companies dissolved in 2022.

