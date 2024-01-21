Colne woman arrested on suspicion of drug driving after man seriously injured in Nelson road collision
Police have arrested a Colne woman on suspicion of drug driving following a serious road collision in Nelson.
Officers attended Netherfield Road around 9-30pm yesterday following reports a Fiat Panda car had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, suffered serious chest, leg and head injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.
The Fiat driver, a 44-year-old woman, is in custody.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1248 of January 20.