News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Colne woman arrested on suspicion of drug driving after man seriously injured in Nelson road collision

Police have arrested a Colne woman on suspicion of drug driving following a serious road collision in Nelson.
By Laura Longworth
Published 21st Jan 2024, 11:32 GMT
Updated 21st Jan 2024, 11:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers attended Netherfield Road around 9-30pm yesterday following reports a Fiat Panda car had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, suffered serious chest, leg and head injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The Fiat driver, a 44-year-old woman, is in custody.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1248 of January 20.