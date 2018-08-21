Colne company throws fund-raising weight behind Pendleside Hospice

A Lancashire hospice will benefit from £300 thanks to staff at Together Housing Group.

To encourage staff to update their personal details, Together Housing agreed to donate £1 per person to Pendleside Hospice, Burnley.

Their fund-raising total was then rounded up to £300 by bosses.

Heather Conn from Pendleside Hospice’s fund-raising team, said: “On behalf of the hospice, we would like to say a big thank you for the kind donation from the Together Housing Group.

"We were delighted to receive this cheque as the money will go directly towards the care of our community in Burnley and Pendle.”