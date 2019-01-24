Clothing giant's donations for domestic abuse victims in East Lancashire

Domestic abuse victims and their loved ones have been receiving donations thanks to global giant, Burnley company boohoo.

Domestic abuse survivors – women, children and men – can often find themselves at the front door of the Refuge or Men’s safe-house with nothing but the clothes they are wearing.

For years, SafeNet residents have re-built their wardrobes thanks to donated clothing from local people.

SafeNet and The Calico Group worked with boohoo and invited them to consider supporting SafeNet’s work through their Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

The clothing giant that originated in Burnley has been making donations to SafeNet Refuges since April 2018, and it has been welcomed with open arms.

Each month, boohoo donates eight boxes of a variety of clothing and £200 worth of vouchers to use on the boohoo.com website.

Although to many a donation of clothes may seem like a token gesture, it is incredibly valuable to everyone living in Refuge.

New clothes allow people fleeing domestic abuse to rebuild their wardrobe, create a new image for themselves, and regain the confidence to wear what they choose with pride, without someone telling them what they can wear.

The donations vary from month to month, but everything is used up across SafeNet’s North West locations. Some months exercise clothes are delivered, which allows Support Workers to engage the residents in exercise classes or taking up the gym.

The donated vouchers allowed SafeNet to buy swimming costumes so women in Jane’s Place could attend a spa days kindly donated by Pennine Leisure.

Pyjamas, dressing gowns and slippers are popular choices for the vouchers too.

Andrya Prescott, business development manager for SafeNet, said: “The donations from boohoo are life changing for many who are living with us.

“What may seem so simple – a set of new underwear – many residents are deprived of simply because of their vulnerable situation when escaping domestic abuse.

“We can’t thank boohoo enough for their generosity and working with us each month to support vulnerable adults and children.”

As often is the case for many who are escaping a perpetrator, it may not always be safe to pack clothes, even if months of planning have gone into the leaving process.

SafeNet always recommends seeking support of specialist agencies, such as SafeNet, Victim Support, and the Police, if you are planning to escape an abusive partner, ex-partner or family member.

Only pack bags when and if it is safe to do so and, if you are able to access the following, this will make your new start easier:

· Passport(s)

· Driving license

· Birth certificate(s)

· Work/Right to Live in the UK Visas (support can be provided to people without as well)

· Utility bills

· Bank/credit cards (if possible).

To find out more about the services SafeNet offer across the North West, please visit www.safenet.org.uk and, if you feel you need support from SafeNet, ring 0300 3033581 or text 07866 510 728.