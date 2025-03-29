Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The exact date and time the clocks will change, and the time the sun will set in your area on the day.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the end of the month approaches, the clocks will change - marking the start of British Summer Time (BST).

Here’s all you need to know about the clocks changing, including whether they’ll be going forward or back, the day they will change and what the sunset times will be after the change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do clocks go forward or back in March?

The clocks go forward one hour in March. In October, the clocks go back one hour.

Members of the public view the Cherry Blossom at the Meadows on April 24, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. | Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

When do the clocks go forward?

The clocks will go forward by one hour on Sunday March 30 at 01:00.

Do we get extra sleep when the clocks go forward?

Unfortunately, the clocks going forward means we will lose an hour and get one hour less sleep.

UK sunset times after the clocks go forward

After the clocks go forward, the sun will set later meaning the evenings will be lighter.

Later sunset times for March 30

Fort William - 19:56

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a video you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your footage will appear on our website.