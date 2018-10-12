Clitheroe homes without power

Hundreds of homes in the Ribble Valley are without power this morning (Friday) due to bad weather or an electricity line fault.

Engineers from Electricity North West are investigating the problem and working as quickly as they can to restore power.

A spokesman said: "We do apologise about the power cut in #BB7 #CLITHEROE. Engineers en route to fix the issue."

It is understood while some parts of Clitheroe have power restored, engineers are expected to have power back to all households and businesses affected by 11am today.