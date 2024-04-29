Clitheroe home care provider receives Rotary Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A surprise presentation took place at West Bradford Village Hall on the 25th of April where the weekly Ribble Valley Crossroads Care “Time for You “dementia respite event was taking place. Some weeks before Robert Irwin, President of Clitheroe Rotary, had paid a visit to the Crossroads session which offers respite, support, laughter and a hot lunch to all attendees. He was so impressed that he decided to present Rotary’s prestigious Paul Harris Foundation Award to Crossroads. So, it was on the 25th, the Rotary President presented Emma Sorrell the manager of Crossroads with the Award. Emma was delighted to accept it on behalf of the staff who appreciated the acknowledgment of all the work they do in the community.

Emma says, “The work we do at Ribble Valley Crossroads Care is so very important as it provides much needed support to some of the most vulnerable members of our community and their families. It is wonderful to have been chosen to receive this prestigious award from Rotary, and it is truly humbling to be recognised and appreciated for all that our wonderful team do every day to provide support and reassurance to people of the Ribble Valley. Thank you very much, indeed.”

Time for You is a very successful and popular weekly group run by a dedicated team of volunteers and some of our Care Support Workers. It is a special place where those living with dementia (and their carers, should they choose) can enjoy a wonderful mix of reminiscence activities, delicious food and companionship, knowing that they are safe and cared for.