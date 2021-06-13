Climber airlifted to hospital with multiple injuries after quarry fall near Pendle Hill

Coincidentally, three members of the mountain rescue team were also climbing the quarry when the incident happened and were quickly able to assist in administering First Aid.

The incident happened this afternoon (Sunday) just before 2pm.

Emergency services attended including the North West Air Ambulance and the North West Ambulance Service. The climber sustained multiple injuries and was given pain relief at the stite before being air-lifted to hospital.

Emergency services including the air ambulance are called to the site. Photo credit: RPMR

A spokesman for RPMR said: "Early this afternoon the team were called to Witches Quarry near Pendle Hill to a climber that had taken a substantial fall.

"Three of our team members were also climbing at the quarry when the incident occurred, so were they quickly able to assist other climbers there in administering basic first aid and ensured the team were rapidly mobilised.

"The North West Air Ambulance Charity landed on scene and North West Ambulance Service crews also attended the incident. They treated the casualty who has sustained multiple injuries in the fall. He was given pain relief before being placed onto a stretcher by our team volunteers and carried to the helicopter for transportation onto hospital.

"We wish the gentleman a speedy recovery."