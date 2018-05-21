Classic car cavalcade as students celebrate their final days at school

Rolls Royces, Ferraris and an original 1966 MGB Roadster were just some of the transport of choice for students at a special evening to mark their final days at school.

The Leavers' Meal from Oakhill School in Whalley was held at the Fence Gate restaurant in Fence where everyone enjoyed a meal.

Some of the students relax during their leavers' meal celebration.

A variety of stories about their time at the school were told by students and headteacher Mrs Carmel Crouch compared them all to various types of flowers and she also showed off a selection of baby photos which were donated by parents.

The students are now buckling down to the serious challenge of GCSEs