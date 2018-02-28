Cinema manager hopes request for Hollywood star to visit stricken Burnley teen will not be Mission Impossible

A cinema manager has launched a campaign to bring a top Hollywood star to Burnley to visit a teenager who had both his legs amputated after he was struck down with the deadly bug sepsis.



Andy White, who is the manager of Burnley's Reel Cinema, came up with the idea of contacting Tom Cruise as he plays the character Ethan Hunt in the Mission Impossible films, which is also the name of the 16-year-old who is currently in an induced coma unaware that doctors had to amputate both his legs.

Ethan Hunt (16) is battling sepsis in hospital after having both his legs amputated.

He tweeted Cruise directly asking the star to visit Ethan and "bring some positive energy."

Since he posted on twitter last night the tweet has been retweeted 21 times and a post on facebook has been shared 60 times.

But Andy is hoping it will go viral!

He said: "I wanted to do something positive for the family that would lift them up a bit.

"I understand it is asking a lot but even if Tom could send a get well message that would be something."

The megastar, who is considered to be Hollywood royalty, is set to star in the latest Mission Impossible film this year called Fallout.

Andy has also contacted British actor Simon Pegg who has starred alongside Cruise in the box office smash hit action films.

Andy said: "I hope that people will share the heck out of these posts so that it reaches the stars."

Ethan, a student at Blessed Trinity RC College, is in the intensive care unit at Manchester's Wythenshawe Hospital after he contacted sepsis, a life threatening condition that flares up when the body's response to infection causes injury to its own tissues and organs.

He has been placed in an induced coma while doctors try to bring the infection under control.

And until he wakes up, Ethan, who is a keen and passionate cyclist, does not know that doctors had to make the heartbreaking decision to amputate his legs below the knee as the infection had destroyed all the tissue.

His devastated parents, Andrew and Melanie and his older sister, Jodie (24) have kept a constant bedside vigil since Ethan was rushed into hospital three weeks ago.

And a fundraising page set up by Ethan's aunt and uncle, Ben and Nicola Spencer, has raised the awesome total of £9,238 so far.

A cake sale will be held this Saturday at Reel organised by staff member Daniella Worth, a friend of Ethan's famiyl. She will be helped by colleagues, Courtney Barlow and Jamie Clegg.

It takes place from 11am until 4pm and everyone is invited to go along.

Anyone who would like to make a donation to the fund is asked to go to https://www.gofundme.com/new-legs-for-ethan-hunt.

If you would like to offer a prize or help Nicola with fundraising events please email her at nic.spenc@hotmail.com.