Church Street in Padiham closed as emergency services deal with dangerous loose stone hanging from garage roof behind Starkie Arms pub
The stone was spotted by Catherine Large who is landlady at the nearby Kings Arms. As several pieces of stone had fallen onto the pavement Catherine was quick to make the area safe by borrowing some interlocking fence panels which she placed at the site.
Catherine said: “I was walking my dog when I noticed broken stones on the pavement so I went back to the pub and returned with the barriers.”
Concerned the masonry may fall on someone, Catherine warned passers-by to cross the road while alerting emergency services. Lancashire Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene with the police and county council inspectors.
A spokesman at the Starkie Arms said: “It was dangerous but the emergency services arrived on the scene to make the area safe and it was all dealt with within 45 minutes and no-one was injured.”