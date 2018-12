It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at St Augustine's RC Primary School in Burnley.

For pupils and staff have decorated their tree and they are practising carols ready for their Christmas concert.

Pupils at St Augustine's RC Primary School in Burnley are ready for their nativity.

Key stage one and key stage two students have been rehearsing their nativity plays too with the infants presenting an adaptation of the nativity called Baubles.

Headteacher Sinead Colbeck said: "The pupils obviously embrace this time of year.

"It's great to see them in their nativity costumes."

Children at St Augustine's RC Primary School in Burnley taking part in their nativity.

This trio are in fine voice for singing carols with the choir at St Augustine's RC Primary School in Burnley.

A Christmas prayer for this pupil at St Augustine's RC Primary School in Burnley

A student at St Augustine's RC Primary School in Burnley puts the finishing touches to the Christmas tree.