Choir was on song for generous festive donation to Pendleside Hospice

A fledging choir has made a generous donation of £1,000 to Pendleside Hospice.

The Barrowford Community Choir, which will celebrate its first birthday in January, made the generous donation when hospice fundraiser Leah Hutchinson went along to rehearsals.

Now boasting over 70 members, the choir was launched by Beth Shutt and Jane Burby and is led by Helen Livesey.

The choir meets every Monday evening at Booth’s in Barrowford and has raised the fantastic amount for Pendleside by collating their surplus funds after fees and expenses. The group also made a generous donation to Lancashire Mind.

Leah was treated to a fabulous rendition of the hit song “Fairy Tale of New York” by The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl after the presentation.

She said: “It was great to hear the group sing, and they sounded wonderful.

"We are so grateful to Barrowford Community Choir for this kind donation to the hospice, which will go directly

towards caring for members of our local community.”