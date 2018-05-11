Child star Jessica lands lead role in powerful new film that could put Burnley on the map

A child actress from Burnley, with a string of credits to her name, has won the lead role in a hard hitting film focusing on children's mental health.

And while talented Jessica Fay, who is only 10, is thrilled to win the part, she is even more chuffed because some of her friends will have the chance to share the limelight with her as producers are scouting for Burnley children to star in the film.

Her proud mum, Laura Bell, said: "Jessica absolutely loves acting and she is so pleased that some of her friends will have the chance to audition and find out for themselves why she enjoys it so much."

Just Say is the brainchild of director Joe Vuckovic and Kiln Productions and is based around a child suffering from depression and the consequences.

Extensive research has gone into the film as it is covering such a sensitive and serious issue and the producers want to get the right message out there that depression and mental health must be tackled head on.

The main aim is to enter the film into festivals worldwide and the producers are appealing for donations and sponsors to cover festival entry fee costs.

They are also looking to fill the role of a mum aged 30 to 40 , a boy aged four to six to play Jessica's brother and youngsters beween the ages of nine and 12.

Auditions will be held at Gannow Community Centre on Saturday, June 2nd.

Laura added: "The children who audition don't need any acting experience so we are hoping that as many as possible will be interested and come along to the castings."

The company is also looking for schoolchildren for background shots with parents and not casting is needed for this.

Laura added: "This is a great opportunity to put Burnley on the map in a film that will be shown worldwide.

"It is covering a very hard hitting subject and is probably the hardest thing that Jessica has ever done but as usual she is taking it all in her stride."

Plans are also in the pipeline to hold a red carpet VIP premier for the film in Burnley.

A natural in the limelight since she was a tot, Jessica has appeared on the small screen many times in a variety of children’s and adults shows. She is also a veteran of many TV adverts along with her brother Denver who is 11.

Their brothers Kyle (12), and five-year-old Taylor also love acting and modelling but Jayden (seven) shuns the limelight.

But far from being a diva, Jessica is a very generous little girl and always wants to donate her earnings to charity.

This year Jessica has raised £500 for the Brain Injury Trust and an amazing £1,500 for the Little Princess Trust when she donated nine inches of her hair to the charity that makes wigs for children going through cancer treatment.

Jessica also gave 22 days of her own wages, totalling £205, in honour of the 22 victims of the Manchester terror attack in May last year.

Jessica first made the headlines when she contracted tthe deadly meningococcal meningitis and septicaemia when she was only three months old.

If you would like more information about the film and the castings email Joe at joe@kilnproductions.com or visit Jessica's facebook page https://www.facebook.com/jessicafayofficial/

If you would like to make a donation go to https://uk.gofundme.com/just-say-short-film.