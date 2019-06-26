Charity walkers put their best feet forward in popular Ribble Valley pub walk

Charity supporters took everything in their stride on Saturday when they took part in the popular annual pub walk for East Lancashire Hospice.

More than 400 people enjoyed a day of pub hopping in the sunshine – all in aid of the charity which provides care for patients with life-limiting illnesses from the Ribble Valley, Blackburn, Darwen and Hyndburn.

Spiderman and a dog lead the way for the Ribble Valley charity pub walkers

The Ribble Valley Pub Walk, organised by The Rotary Club of Ribblesdale, is now in its fifth year and, has continued to grow in size and following.

Each year East Lancashire Hospice needs to raise £3.7M to enable it to provide care and all money raised by the walkers will help to ensure the hospice’s future.

The 12-mile route visited 11 pubs along the way: Foxfields Country Hotel, The Avenue, The Black Bull, St Peter’s Club, Bayley Arms, The Shireburn Arms, De Lacy Arms, The Dog Inn, The Swan Hotel, Forum Bar and Jacks of Whalley.

The walkers set off at 11am armed with maps and supporters were able to choose whether they wanted to stop for a drink in every pub or just walk the course. Everyone who took part received an official Ribble Valley Pub Walk t-shirt, sponsored by Wave Internet. Stones Young Lettings abd Sales in Blackburn sponsored the route maps and certificates.

Barry Wood, president nominee for the Rotary Club of Ribblesdale, said: “It’s a great privilege to organise such a brilliant day out and as always a pleasure to work with and support East Lancashire Hospice.”

Leanne Green, Event Fundraiser for the hospice, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to those involved in this year’s Ribble Valley Pub Walk.

"We are delighted to have had such a fantastic turnout to celebrate our 35th anniversary. It was a great day out and a very enjoyable way to raise money for a local charity, close to so many people hearts.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank The Rotary Club of Ribblesdale for organising the event. We would also like to thank our sponsors and to everyone who has taken part to raise sponsorship that will go towards helping us to care for our patients.”