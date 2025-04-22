Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents in Lancashire are being advised to pack an umbrella, sunglasses and a warm coat this week as forecasters predict a mix of rain, sunshine and fluctuating temperatures.

Following a dry spell, rain is expected to continue, with alternating sunny spells and showers over the next few days.

However, temperatures are set to rise to around 20C by the end of next week.

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said the rain was “welcome news” as rainfall figures for April had so far remained below the amount expected for this time of year.

Stroud added: “Changeable probably sums it [the weather] up nicely.

“The rain is going to be fairly welcome news for the gardeners, because it’s been actually very dry up until now. [For] April to date, rainfall figures are well below where they should be.”

According to the Met Office, the average rainfall for April is 71mm, but the UK has only seen 27.2mm so far, which is just 38% of the expected total for the month.

Here’s the weather forecast for Lancashire:

Wednesday (April 22)

Cloud and rain clearing to the south in the morning, with skies brightening and scattered showers in the afternoon.

Feeling warm in the sunshine, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 16C and a minimum of 7C.

Thursday (April 24)

Sunny intervals, changing to partly cloudy by the evening.

Temperatures will reach a maximum of 16C and a minimum of 8C.

Friday (April 25)

Light rain will give way to overcast conditions by late morning.

The maximum temperature will be 14C and a minimum of 9C.

Saturday (April 26)

Overcast skies will clear to sunny intervals by late morning.

Temperatures will reach 16C and a minimum of 9C.

Sunday (April 27)

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening, with temperatures peaking at 18C and a minimum of 10C.

Monday (April 28)

Sunny intervals turning partly cloudy by early evening, with a maximum temperature of 20C and a minimum of 10C.

Tuesday (April 29)

Expect sunny intervals throughout the day. The maximum temperature will reach 19C, with a minimum of 10C.