Chance to become a Peaky Blinder at Burnley school's themed charity night

A charity event, based on the smash hit TV series Peaky Blinders, is being held in Burnley.

The Peaky Blinders night takes place this Friday (October 19th) at Ighten Mount Bowling Club and it has been organised by Holly Grove Primary Special School in Barden Lane.

Guests are invited to dust off their glad rags, flat caps and dark coats for the evening which includes three casino tables, a horse racing event, a bottle and chocolate tombola, raffle and a "cash free" auction.

Peaky Blinders is set in the 1920s in Birmingham and the title refers to one of the most powerful gangs running the streets at the time. It has been a television sensation and has won an army of loyal fans.

It is the theme for the ninth charity event staged by the school to raise money through the Georgia Fourie Butterfly Fund.

Set up in 2009, in conjunction with her parents, in memory of a very special pupil who died after many years of bad health, the fund is used to raise money to improve and enhance the lives of students and has grown from strength to strength.

The fund has enabled the school to buy new equipment and contributed towards the new minibus.

Tickets for Friday are £10, which includes £5 worth of chips for the casino tables. Tickets are available on the door or by contacting the school on 01282 682278.