Challenge in memory of Padiham schoolgirl Tia could become annual event

A teaching assistant, who set herself a target to raise £200 in memory of one of her pupils, has added a nought to the figure and raised £2,000.

Justine Taylor and 11 of her friends and colleagues took part in the 10 for Tia challenge on Saturday which involved running 10k, swimming 10 lengths and then cycling 10 miles in under three hours.

Justine with Tia during one of their crazy challenges.

And Justine, who has just turned 49, celebrated a personal best by completing the run in 57 minutes. She finished the swim in six minutes, 55 seconds and the bike ride in one hour, nine minutes.

The challenge was in honour of Tia Taggart who died last month at the age of 10.

Named 10 for Tia, the challenge celebrated each year that Tia lived.

Justine works at Tia's school, St John's RC Primary in Padiham. The pair had a special bond as Justine was always up for the crazy challenges given to her by Tia and another teacher, Mrs Carole Carlile.

Mrs Carlile was the driving force behind the Jet Set Angels project that helped the school to raise thousands of pounds for the hospitals where Tia was treated.

Students, teachers and parents pitched in to make the tiny angels that have flown over the world and been championed by several celebrities touched by the bravery of little Tia.

And as a lovely tribute to Tia, who was known for her beaming smile and cheeky and mischievous personality, the group dressed as one of the youngster's favourite animals.. a pink unicorn!

Among those supporting Justine were her husband Ian, so Luke (26) daughter Olivia (20) and her two-year-old granddaughter Ella.

Justine said: "The support of everyone has been fantastic, I am so overwhelmed.

"We had a lovely sunny day and it was a fun and uplifting atmosphere for everyone to enjoy."

The day was so successful that Justine is now considering making it an annual event as a way to remember Tia whose courage touched so many hearts.

Highlights of the day included Tia's older sister, Tegan performing the honours of cutting the starting ribbon at Padiham Leisure Centre... before she jumped into the pool fully clothed along with the rest of the group taking part in the challenge.

At the request of Tia's family the money raised will go towards Derian House children's hospice who helped to look after Tia.

Donations can still be made by going to the following link to https://www.facebook.com/1040326619373110/posts/2698977686841320?s=1446734229&v=i&sfns=mo



