Actor, presenter and author David Walliams caused a stir at a Burnley primary school when he posted a like on its Twitter feed during World Book Day.

The author of the popular Gangsta Granny books, several pupils at St Augustine’s RC Primary chose to dress up as the crazy gran for the day, which had to be postponed for a week due to heavy snow.

Ruby McGuigan as Mrs Twit with Keira Berry as the Mad Hatter and Ryan Dodgeon as Willy Wonka.

Other characters turning up for lessons included Willy Wonka, Mrs Twit, Peter Rabbit, the Mad Hatter and Mary Poppins.

Lola Whittaker is Mary Poppins and Chloe Smith is a witch.

Tia McGovern is Gangsta Granny.