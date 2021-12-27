Casualty who fell down embankment in Ribble Valley village rescued by passer-by
Emergency services were called out this morning after receiving a call that someone had fallen down an embankment in the Ribble Valley.
Monday, 27th December 2021, 5:35 pm
Updated
Monday, 27th December 2021, 5:36 pm
Two fire engines, from Longridge and Clitheroe, together with an aerial ladder appliance (ALP) from Hyndburn and an urban search and rescue (USAR) team from Longridge, raced to Longridge Road, Hurst Green after receiving the call at 9-10am
A passer by had managed to rescue the casualty prior to fire service arrival so firefighters administered first aid to the victim before placing them in the care of paramedics.
Crews were at the scene for one and a half hours.