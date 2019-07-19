Cash windfall joy for Burnley and Padiham charities and community groups

A rotary club has raised almost £5,000 for deserving causes.

Members of Padiham Rotary Club held a variety of fund raising events throughout the year to raise the grand total of £4,950.

Most of the money is raised during December when members stage the Santa Run across Padiham, Burnley and Hapton. Father Christmas visits various neighbourhoods on his sleigh while volunteers ask for donations.

The money was handed out at a presentation night and the following donations were made: North West Air Ambulance and Pendleside Hospice (£800) Derian House children's hospice and Rosemere Cancer Centre (£400) Good Samaritan School (£300) Guide Dogs for the Blind, Padiham Archives, Padiham Camera Club, MIND/Papyrus, Padiham Community Choir, Friends of Central Methodists, Blood Bikes (£250) NSPCC Local, Padiham FC, BK's Heroes, Talking Newspaper, Lancashire Young Carers' Link (£100)