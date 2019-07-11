Cash grant joy for popular Burnley community centre summer playscheme

A community centre, at the heart of a closeknit Burnley neighbourhood, has won funding to put on a fun packed holiday programme for youngsters this summer.

Burnley Wood Community Centre was awarded a £10,000 grant from the Community Foundation to launch its Fit and Fed summer holiday activity programme.

Aimed at children from the ages of seven to 14, the six week programme will be packed with a variety of activities and trips for youngsters laid on by Burnley Leisure.

Catering for up to 45 children a day, a main meal, drinks and snacks will be laid on for the children.

This was given a boost by Burnley's Tesco store who donated a trolley full of groceries to the community centre.

Centre manager Karen Heseltine said: "I would like to thank Tesco for its generous contribution to the Fit and Fed programme."

The centre has gone from strength and this year celebrated eight years of providing a much needed service for residents across the board.

It hosts a range of activities for the community, from lunch clubs and discos to knit and natter sessions and 2019 marks the first birthday of the successful play group that attracts dozens of mums, grandmothers, carers and tots every week.

* To enrol your child on the Fit and Fed playscheme please go to the Burnley Wood Community Centre facebook page for details.