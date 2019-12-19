Cash donation is blooming lovely boost for Pendle nursery tots' allotment

A nursery's allotment, where tots can learn about nature and healthy lifestyles, has been given a huge boost.

Earby Springfield Nursery was chosen to receive a fantastic donation ofd £6,305 from the Co-op’ s Community Fund. Staff and children were presented with a cheque by staff from the Earby branch of the store.

The cash will go towards improvements at the allotments which is used by both nursery youngsters and children from the school.

Among the projects planned by the Nature Detectives group are a proposed nurture area and plans for the children to learn about growing vegetables and living a healthy lifestyle.

Mrs Debbie Withey, who is the nursery manager, said: "We are thrilled with the donation as it will allow us to improve the allotment and create a fantastic learning area for the children.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to thank the Co-op and their customers for kindly supporting our project. It will make a real difference to the children."