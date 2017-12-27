Carols in the park was a great success

Carol singers in Burnley hit the right note by raising cash to pay for a Christmas dinner for the needy,

The annual Ightenhill Carols in the Park event was a great success and was attended by the Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley Coun. Howard Baker and his partner, Tracey Rhodes.

A trio of elves prepare to greet guests to the annual Ightenhill Carols in the Park event in Burnley.

Readings were given by Jack Roach, Ella Hindsley and Kate Hollingsworth and the children were delighted to see Father Christmas who made a surprise appearance.

The Friends of Ightenhill Park group were forced to move the event indoors to Padiham Road Methodist Church, due to the rain, but it certainly did not dampen anyone's spirits

Burnley's Tesco store provided mince pies and its community champion, Billie-Jean Horne, really got into the part by dressing up as an elf.

Donations to the event raised £230 which was presented to Central Methodist Church towards its Christmas Day lunches.

The Friends group has sent out a big thank you to everyone who supported the carol singing.