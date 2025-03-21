A care home that was closed down after “squalid” conditions were found, will be reopened in May after a takeover and seven-figure investment.

Asquith Hall in Todmorden, near Burnley, hit the headlines in October, when inspectors announced they had found “a culture where neglect went unchallenged and people living there had to accept substandard care as normal.”

Residents were moved out by the local council and had to find alternative accomodation.

Change of ownership

At that time, the home was run by Tributary Ltd, but in February the site was bought by The National Care Consortium, which owns 49 care facilities around the UK. They say that with funding from HSBC UK, the care homehas been transformed.

The home will provide 53 beds for patients requiring specialist and high-level care for acquired brain injuries (ABIs) and advanced dementia. This new facility responds to the needs of the community, as many local patients currently have to travel significant distances to get this type of care. The opening will enable families across Lancashire to bring their loved ones closer to home.

100 jobs

In addition, with recruitment already underway the new care facility will create a variety of roles from administration to nurses. Tanzeel Younas, Chairman at The National Care Consortium, said: “We are delighted to open Asquith Hall’s door once again. The support from HSBC UK has enabled us to create a state-of-the-art facility, which is much-needed for local patients and their families.”

David Subba, Relationship Director at HSBC UK, added: “We are pleased to support the National Care Consortium in adding its 49th facility to its portfolio. Not only will it create significant job opportunities, but it will also allow families to get local support for their loved ones.”

NCC was founded in 2017 and provides residential care facilities for elderly, dementia and learning disability patients. A family-run business, its strategy is to acquire and turn around care homes that need improvement.