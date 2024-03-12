Car accident at junction of Colne Road and Casterton Avenue in Burnley causing disruption

Police are advising motorists to avoid a busy junction in Burnley following a roaf traffic collision.
By Dominic Collis
Published 12th Mar 2024, 10:05 GMT
The accident occured this morning at the junction of Colne Road and Casterton Avenue, and has caused heavy traffic in the area.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes if possible.

