Car accident at junction of Colne Road and Casterton Avenue in Burnley causing disruption
Police are advising motorists to avoid a busy junction in Burnley following a roaf traffic collision.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The accident occured this morning at the junction of Colne Road and Casterton Avenue, and has caused heavy traffic in the area.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes if possible.