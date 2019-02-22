Canal & River Trust to hold Finsley Gate Wharf open day

An open day held by the Canal & River Trust at Finsley Gate Wharf is offering people the chance to try their hand at fishing and canoeing as well as learning about the works that are taking place.

Taking place on March 3rd from 10:00am to 4:00pm, the open day allows those interested the rare opportunity to learn all about the Leeds & Liverpool Canal waterway from local experts over a refreshment or two and an exclusive film showing at the Hard Cinema.

Taster sessions of a range of activities will also be available, with the construction team who have relined a 500m drained stretch of canal on hand to answer any questions and explain why the work was so vital, while kids can also clamber aboard the London boat Jena for some fun activities.

Offering the chance to walk along the closed towpath and see the relining process, there will also be welcome station where visitors will be able to learn all about the trust and the opportunity to find out more about volunteering.