Campaigners call for weedkiller ban across parks, schools and play areas in Burnley

Campaigners are calling for Burnley Council to ban the use of glyphosate, a weedkiller widely used across the borough.

Already banned in parts of Australia, Argentina, Canada and Brazil Burnley Green Party councillor Andy Fewings and fellow Trinity ward councillor Sarah Hall have proposed a motion, calling for a ban on the routine use of glyphosate across Burnley borough.

The motion is set to be debated at the next full council meeting on Wednesday, July 10th.

A debate on the issue was held at Burnley cafe and community hub One Sixty, packed with residents keen to hear about what threat glyphosate poses to human health and biodiversity.

An expert in his field, Nick Moles, of Pesticide Action Network UK, delivered a keynote speech detailing our over reliance on glyphosate.

Widely banned in parts of Canada, Brazil, Argentina and Australia, the gathering heard that the weed killer is used routinely, in Burnley, to treat weeds in schools, towns, parks and children’s play areas.

But viable alternatives were also discussed at the meeting and the gathering heard about various towns and cities worldwide who have successfully implemented a glyphosate ban.

A spokesman said: "From Paris to Glastonbury feedback has been positive and residents are enjoying healthier, more natural spaces with bees and butterflies returning."