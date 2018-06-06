Campaign launched to fund day to remember for Burnley schoolchildren

A campaign has been launched this week to raise £3,000 to fund a trip for children whose school is set to close.

Parents, campaigners and supporters of Hameldon Community College, who lost their battle to keep the doors open, are determined to give the children a send off to remember.

A trip to the Anderton Centre at Rivington near Chorley is on the cards but the campaigners need to raise the £3,000 to take 100 students.

Parent Sarah Ingham, one of the driving forces behind the campaign to keep Hameldon open, said: "We think that after all they have gone through the kids really deserve a day to remember.

"It has been a tough few months for everyone but we really want to go out on a high and give them some happy memories as they go into the future.

"We want them to have a fantastic day they will never forget because they deserve it.

"This is about celebrating Hameldon and all its achievements and what the children have achieved.

"We know this is a lot of money to raise but we believe we can call on the community as it has helped us in the past."

If you would like to make a donation cheques should be made payable to Hameldon Community College and send to Hameldon Community College, Coal Clough Lane, Burnley BB11 5BT

Pupils are doing their bit to help by arranging bake sales and other events and anyone who would like to help can get in touch through the Save Hameldon facebook page.

The group have until Wednesday, July 18th, to raise the money for the trip which will give the youngsters chance to take part in a range of fun activities and outdoor pursuits.

The battle to save the troubled high school finally ended in April with news that it will definitely close.

Campaigners were thrown a lifeline when the decision to close it, made by Lancashire County Council, was “called in” after seven county councillors requested a recall at County Hall.

But at a special meeting the request for the county council’s cabinet to reconsider its decision was kicked out.

A spokesman for the county council said: “A special meeting of the Education Scrutiny Committee was held yesterday to consider whether to ask the county council’s cabinet to reconsider its decision on Hameldon Community College.

“After hearing evidence from parents, local councillors and officers, councillors on the committee decided that the cabinet decision should be upheld and doesn’t need to be looked at again."

A phased closure of the school will start from August 31st this year to minimise any disruption to pupils.

The school will have closed by August 31st 2019.

Current Year 10 pupils will remain at the school and specific arrangements will be made for them to complete their Key Stage 4 education and GCSE exams. The Year 10 pupils that this affects will leave the school in July 2019.

The current Year 11 pupils will be unaffected by this decision and will leave the school this July.

Pupils currently in years seven, eight and nine will move to a different school for the start of the new term in September 2018.