Calling all wrestling fans: Megaslam returns to East Lancashire

Colne is getting ready to rumble, the biggest Megaslam Wrestling live show yet on its way to the town later this month, promising a 'family spectacular' as the troupe celebrate their 10th anniversary.

Heading back to East Lancashire for their fifth consecutive annual bout at the Muni Theatre, Megaslam Wrestling are Europe's most prolific wrestling company having staged over 250 shows every year since their inception in 2009 without previous sell-out crowds in Colne suggesting that this year will be bigger and better than ever.

The Megaslam wrestlers in action.

"Colne and Lancashire in general has always been good to us," said Brad Taylor, owner of Megaslam Wrestling ahead of the event on Friday, January 25th. "The staff at The Muni make sure everything is set up for when we arrive and then the fans just pile in; we have consistently had anywhere between 300 and 500 screaming and cheering their favourite stars."

Confirmed to appear at the two-hour lie show are a host of wrestlers from top federations around the world who will be taking on the best of British, including current Megaslam Champion, Danny Hudson; ITV WOS Wrestler CJ Banks; high-flyer Craig West, who has trained as a Lucha Libre wrestler in Mexico; and Nottingham action man Stixx, who has been competing on the British scene for over 15 years.

"All the top stars will be at Colne," the statement added. "It will quite possibly be the biggest event we have presented at The Muni; the main event of the evening will see a Rumble Match where opponents must throw their opponent over the top rope, the winner being the last man standing for their team. There will also be a chance to meet the wrestlers after the show."

From edge-of-your-seat moves and jaw-dropping entertainment to high-flying stunts and heavyweight brawls, Megaslam is an event not to be missed for any wrestling fan. Tickets are available at www.themuni.co.uk or from their box office.