Call goes out to people of Burnley to show their true Lancashire spirit in comedy video

A comedienne is hoping an idea for a comedy video will catch the imagination of the people of Burnley and encourage them to get involved.

Stand up artiste Mel Moon has been blown away by the success of a series of comedy videos she has posted on social media.

From sketches lambasting her life as a single mum of three with a serious heart condition to her quest to find the perfect man, Mel's videos are going down a storm and are now being shared across the UK and as far away as America.

And while she is thrilled with the success of the videos it is the negative attitudes of people in her hometown that has left her baffled. But with perseverance, she is hoping to change that.

Mel wants to show Burnley’s true spirit which she believes is down to earth people who don’t take life or themselves too seriously.

And she is asking Burnley people who are like that to take part in her next video which is a satirical piece about how people interact online compared to real life.

Mel said: "It's time to show that Burnley people not only hosts a premiership team but premier people too."

The shoot will take place in Burnley town centre, this Thursday and Mel is hoping as many people as possible will take part.

If you’d like to join in and have a bit of fun, then contact Mel directly by text on 07944302849 or email: melmoon.co.uk@gmail.com