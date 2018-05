Police have closed a busy road and the air ambulance has been called after a serious accident.

Police called paramedics and the air ambulance to the junction of the A59 and A671 Burnley Road between Padiham and Whalley after a car crashed in to traffic lights near to Springwood car park.

The driver, a woman, has been taken to hospital, but the road remains closed. Police said they hope to open the road soon.