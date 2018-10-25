Two new young apprentices for growing Burnley businees

A growing marketing company has taken on two new young apprentices as it continues to expand.

Wired Plus, providers of a marketing automation platform, has taken on Demi-Leigh Donohoe and Dylan Pearce as part of its expansion, believing it is key to the company’s future growth.

Dylan will be working alongside the software development team, and Demi will be part of the creative team in the marketing department.

Wired Plus, based at Kestrel Court in Hapton, has doubled its staff since last year.

As well as the new apprentices, the business has also filled several other roles in its software development, sales and account management teams.