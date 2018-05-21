Huge jobs boost for Burnley

Up to 1,300 new jobs are set to be created at the Burnley Bridge business park.

The development, off the M65 at Hapton, has already brought more than £50m. in investment to Burnley and the surrounding area, with more set to come with this latest announcement.

Burnley Bridge South, part of Eshton’s Burnley Bridge Employment Gateway situated at Junction 9 M65, has been allocated as proposed employment land in Burnley Borough Council’s next Local Plan, which is set to bring 1,300 new jobs to the town.

James Chapman, managing director of developers Eshton, said: “Burnley Bridge South forms part of our vision to expand Burnley’s business park presence and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to investing in Burnley.

“Our strategy of continued growth is on track and we’re confident that the next 12 months will bring further significant milestones for the business park and Burnley.”

The new Burnley Bridge South scheme will provide a similar mix of warehousing and industrial accommodation to the existing site, with a range of units.

Sitting next to the A679 Accrington Road, the plans for Burnley Bridge South are for units totalling 600,000 sq ft.

The three developments, clustered around Junction 9 of the M65 motorway, already comprises Burnley Bridge and Titanium Park, which together span 80 acres and has 735,000 sq ft already occupied with room for a further 135,000 sq ft.

Burnley Council leader, Mark Townsend, said: “We are waiting to hear from the planning inspector on final approvals and we hope to adopt the Local Plan over the summer.

“It is good news for Burnley that Eshton plan to take this site forward.

“We have confidence in them to deliver a quality development following the success of their previous business park development Burnley Bridge which has created hundreds of new jobs for the town.”