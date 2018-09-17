Growing number of apprentices at accountancy firm

PM+M – the Burnley chartered accountancy, business advisory and wealth management group – has welcomed its latest group of young apprentices

The firm has appointed seven apprentices this year, which is one more than in 2017. All seven will be completing a three-year training programme.

The new apprentices are: Anya Fallon, James Cocker, Ellie Manley, Rebecca Nuttall, Rebecca Taj, Mohammed Aamir Patel and Zayn Khan.

Working across all service areas of the practice, each apprentice will be studying towards a recognised qualification over the next three years, as well as gaining invaluable on the job training.

Jane Parry, managing partner of PM+M, said: “As a firm, we are fully committed to making sure that we invest in young local talent, so the apprenticeship programme is a hugely important part of the business. We are confident that these new recruits will further enhance the level of service that our clients have come to enjoy.”

Commenting on his apprenticeship, Zayn Khan said: “Myself and the other apprentices are really excited to be starting our training programmes at PM+M. It’s going to be a challenge but it’s one that we are ready for.”