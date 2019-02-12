Burnley property businesses recognised for professional approach

Two more property businesses in Burnley have been recognised for their professional approach to looking after their houses and tenants.

Representatives from the local companies were presented with certificates to mark their successful applications to Burnley Council’s good landlord and agent scheme (GLAS).

Tina Etherington from Etheringtons (left) with Clare Jackson

Through property inspections and an audit of their management procedures, Keenans Letting Agents and Etherington Property Management have shown that they have a professional approach and the necessary skills and knowledge to successfully manage private rented properties.

Etherington specialises in the renovation and management of houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and is based in St Mathew’s Street. As well as property management, Keenans are an estate agent and based in the town centre.

Representatives from the companies were presented with their accreditation certificates by Clare Jackson, the council’s private sector housing manager.

The latest accreditations bring the total number of managing agents accredited to the new code of practice to 13. The others are:

Belvoir Lettings (Burnley), RPC (Rehman Property Consultancy), Sycamore Letting Company Ltd (Accrington), The Bee Hive, Falcon & Foxglove, Eafield & Maple (Lettings) Ltd, IMC (North West), Kes Properties Limited, Petty estate agents, Jon Simon estate agents, 2Let Burnley.

Coun. John Harbour, the council’s executive member for housing and leisure, said: “These two businesses deserve recognition for being accredited under our code of practice.

“It reflects their professional approach to how they go about their business and the fact they are committed to providing a top-class service to their tenants. It also marks the council’s commitment to working with and supporting landlords and property agents across the borough.”

The council has been administrating an accreditation scheme in Burnley since 2001, attracting many landlords and managing agents. In 2016 the council launched a new code of practice to reflect changes in both legislation and best practice that are affecting the private rented sector.

The scheme recognises both good landlords and good managing agents and, helps to raise property conditions and property management standards throughout the borough.

The house condition standards within the new code go above and beyond the legal requirements of the current national standard and aim to ensure that tenants live in a safe and comfortable home that is well managed. For those landlords who reach the higher standard within the new code the gold accreditation award will be granted.

Many managing agents are unregulated and some are not members of a professional body. If landlords are selecting a managing agent in Burnley the council would always encourage them to ensure they are members of GLAS.