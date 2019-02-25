Burnley information event on how to tackle drug and alcohol use in the workplace

Burnley College is hosting an event for human resources professionals which will focus on the thorny issue of how employers should deal with drug and alcohol use in the workplace.

Taking place at 8-30am on March 28th, the first HR Exchange of 2019 promises to be an invaluable session for businesses.

It looks at the issue through the eyes of three experts: Peter Byrne, employment law partner at Taylors Solicitors; Emma Morris of Embrace HR and Victoria Seed of The Vesta Approach.

Peter will look at the legal issues involved in managing employees with drug or alcohol issues. Emma is a CIPD qualified HR practitioner with over 20 years' experience. Victoria has over a decade of working as a trained substance misuse.

The free session will end with an employment law update, also presented by Taylors Solicitors. Numbers are limited. Please make sure that you reserve your place as soon as possible by booking online now.

http://www.thehrexchange.co.uk/the-hr-exchange-burnley-college-28th-march-2019