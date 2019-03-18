Burnley firm leads the fight against cyber crime

A Burnley technology firms has strengthened its commitment to fighting business crime in the county.

Holker IT has teamed up with the Lancashire Partnership against Crime, a collaboration between Lancashire Constabulary, Lancashire businesses and public services working together to reduce levels of crime and disorder across the county.

Set to celebrate its 10th anniversary in April, Holker IT is recognised as a cyber security specialist and the firm recently earned accolades for its innovative presentation on the subject

at a high-profile business event organised by LANPAC.

Wendy Walker, vice chairman for LANPAC, said: “We are delighted to welcome Holker IT onboard. They clearly understand the dangers of cyber crime and we have already invited them to share their expertise and experiences at another major conference next month.”

Holker IT managing director Matthew Metcalfe said: “Every day we see first-hand just how much local firms are being hit with the potentially devastating effects of cyber attack.

"We have already worked closely with Lancashire Constabulary and it is great to be invited to team up with LANPAC.”