Burnley firm Boohoo announce another massive increase in sales

Burnley’s biggest private employer has reported another big increase in sales in the run-up to Christmas.

Online fashion retailer Boohoo has its main distribution centre in the town and currently employs around 1,000 people at its ever-expanding site in Widow Hill Road.

The company, which owns the Nasty Gal, Pretty Little Thing and Boohoo websites, reported a 43% rise in revenues to £328.2m in the four months to the end of December - bucking the trend of most of the high street retailers.

Revenue from Pretty Little Thing nearly doubled, rising by 95% to £144.2m, while there was 74% growth in Nasty Gal’s revenue to £20.6m.

The company now claims to have more than five million customers worldwide.

Boohoo was founded in 2006 by Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane, who are joint chief executives and previously supplied high street chains such as Primark and New Look.