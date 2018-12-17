Burnley company helping secure global energy future

Academics working towards a secure global energy future are being helped by videowall technology supplied by Burnley-based Ultimate Visual Solutions.

The Energy Safety Research Institute, based at Swansea University, can now run complex Computer-aided design and simulation routines on a videowall using the latest high-tech equipment.

The system enables academics to collaborate via various devices, including tablets and laptops.

Managing director Steve Murphy said: “The work that ESRI does is of global significance in the search for a sustainable and clean energy future for us all.”

Prof Andrew Barron, the Founder and Director of ESRI said, “This is an important tool for us in our research. In particular as part of the K(SU)2 program funded in part with King Saud University, Saudi Arabia.”

UVS, formerly eyevis UK, is based at Business First Burnley Business Centre and provides video wall displays and audio visual solutions to a range of clients across the UK.