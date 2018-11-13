Burnley company flying the flag for Lancashire manufacturers

A Burnley company will be flying the flag for Lancashire in a new manufacturing support programme.

A new £20m. initiative, designed to embed advanced digital technology across the North West’s manufacturing sector to boost productivity, was officially launched today.

Backed by national government and some of the world’s biggest businesses, the Made Smarter North West programme is set to engage with 3,000 SME manufacturers.

And Burnley’s Valuechain cheif executive will be there at the launch Tom Dawes.

Valuechain has developed a series of innovative digital technology solutions including production control software and a system for digitally connecting complex supply chains. Valuechain has also created a ‘Virtual Smart Factory’ which enables visitors to try the latest software in a realistic, immersive environment.

Tom Dawes said: “Through the application of advanced technologies, we've implemented robust business processes that enable us to deliver projects for global businesses such as Airbus, Bentley Motors and Rolls-Royce. We have further led on major R&D projects in the north, working closely with university and industry in the region to innovate digital solutions to industry challenges.

“The Made Smarter initiative will offer manufacturing firms in the Lancashire and the North West the chance to explore the opportunities offered by the adoption of hi-tech processes, such as the ones we have developed, which could help to transform their entire business.”

Lancashire manufacturers who would like to register an interest in taking part in Made Smarter North West should visitwww.boostbusinesslancashire.co.uk