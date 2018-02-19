Broadband service boost to Lancashire's rural areas

EE has unveiled a new 4G home broadband solution which could connect around 8,000 homes in Lancashire – especially those in rural areas that are currently only able to access broadband slower than 10Mbps.

The service will provide customers with superfast broadband speeds at home using the power of EE’s 4G network.

Customer trials in the Northern Fells area of Cumbria have delivered speeds of over 100Mbps.

EE’s new 4G home broadband, which combines the 4GEE Home Router with a powerful external antenna and professional installation service, has been designed specifically as an alternative for those in rural communities that have yet to be connected with traditional fixed line broadband access – or where customers can only receive slower fixed broadband speeds.

EE, part of BT Group, has recently been trialling the solution in the Cumbrian Northern Fells. Currently many homes in rural Cumbria can only get limited broadband access, and EE, working with the Northern Fells Broadband initiative has worked to trial the service with users in the area.

The new solution allows customers to access EE’s superfast 4G network which currently extends to 90 per cent of the UK’s landmass.

EE predicts that there are 580,000 UK homes, including around 8,000 in Lancashire, with slow or no fixed line access which could benefit from the solution.

Max Taylor, managing director of marketing, EE said: “As our network continues to expand into some of the most remote parts of the UK, we’ve seen the amazing impact that 4G connectivity can have on rural communities.

“Our newest 4G home broadband router and antenna takes this one step further, ensuring thousands of families in rural areas across the UK could enjoy the benefits of superfast broadband.”