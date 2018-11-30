Burnley woman defending her crown in fight for national breast-feeding award

A Burnley woman is defending her crown as she competes for a national breast-feeding award for a second year in a row.

Kellie Bland's Krafty Cow Tea Rooms, Boot Way, has again been shortlisted in Lansinoh's Feed with Confidence Awards.

Her business scooped a top place in the competition after being nominated by her customers.

Kellie said: “I was delighted to win the Feed with Confidence 2017 Award last year.

"I have worked very hard to create a warm and inviting space for everyone. It can be very daunting for new mums to breastfeed in public and it’s important that they are supported and made to feel welcome”.

To make a nomination, please visit www.lansinoh.co.uk/feedwithconfidence

The closing date for entries is December 31st and the winners will be announced in January.