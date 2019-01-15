Burnley volunteers are buzzing over vegetable garden project that will help disadvantaged families

A group of volunteers are hoping to see the fruits of their labours in the spring after launching a garden project in a popular community park.

Members of the Friends of Ightenhill Park are growing their own flowers, plants and vegetables.

The flowers and plants will go in the park and the vegetables will distributed to needy families in the area.

To protect them from the harsh winter weather the raised beds used for the planting are protected by polytunnels which the group bought thanks to a grant from the Tesco Bags for Help scheme.

Volunteers are already doing their bit to help the community thanks to their very own bee project.

A hive has been installed in the park and volunteer beekeepers are tending to their charges.

In May park volunteers will be celebrating World Bee Day with a series of events to support the day that aims to draw attention on a global scale to the importance of preserving bees and other polllinators.

Friends of the Ightenhill Park members are hoping their initiative will encourage residents to ensure their gardens are filled with 'bee friendly' plants and flowers.

Ida Carmichael who is secretary of the Friends group said: "The vegetable garden coupled with the bee project shows a community project working for the good of the area."

World Bee Day will be celebrated in Ightenhill Park on Saturday, May 18th, and the Friends' group will stage a summer festival in the park on Sunday, June 9th.