Burnley village hosts Nelson choir to hit right note for dementia sufferers and carers

The Nelson Civic Ladies' Choir entertained visitors to Mount Zion Church, Cliviger and raised £300 to help those suffering from dementia.

2019 marks the 60th year for the choir who sang a number of items including Gloria (Vivaldi), Another Day (Rees) and The Heavens are Telling (Haydn) as well as leading the congregation in a number of popular hymns, each chosen by a member of the 30-plus strong choir.

After the service, led by musical director John Garrett, and accompanist Elizabeth Cockshott, the church provided cakes and coffee for visitors.

The money raised will help Walton Lane Day Centre, Nelson, working with those suffering from dementia and their helpers.

The choir will be producing a charity concert at Pendle Hippodrome Theatre on Saturday, July 13th, to celebrate its 60th anniversary.