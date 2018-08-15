Burnley teen riding stolen moped hands himself in

A Burnley teenager seen riding a stolen bike handed himself into police when he found out it had been pinched, a court heard.

Lewis Shepherd (18) had not stopped for officers and then made off on foot after being spotted on the moped, but handed himself in at Burnley police station shortly afterwards.

The town's magistrates were told how Shepherd owned up to having been the driver and not having a licence or insurance. He said he had asked a friend if he could ride the moped.

Mrs Tracy Yates, prosecuting, told the hearing: "It turned out this moped was stolen, but clearly this defendant had no knowledge of that whatsoever. He handed himself in at the police station when he found out it was stolen. He refused to name the friend he got the moped off and said he had no clue the bike had been stolen."

Shepherd was not represented by a solicitor. When asked by the clerk if he had anything to say, he replied: "Sorry." He had no previous convictions.

The defendant, of Nairne Street in Burnley, admitted driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Albion Street, Piccadilly Road, and Every Street in Burnley; to having no insurance; and failing to stop for a constable on July 28.

He was fined £100, told to pay a £30 victim surcharge and was given six penalty points by the Bench.