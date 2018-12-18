Burnley students looking at life through a lens as school launches photography course

A Burnley school has launched a new GCSE course in photography.

The course is running for the first time at Blessed Trinity RC College and students are certainly not proving camera shy.

Teacher Kate Palich said: “A lot of year nines are showing an interest in taking the GCSE next year.

“At Blessed Trinity, we want to meet the needs of the students and this is a practical subject which allows pupils to work independently and be creative.

“It’s relevant with social media and advertising becoming popular careers of choice for students.

“It can lead to a host of different careers within the creative industries, which is one of the largest in the country

“Pupils can easily relate to the topics we study and, with pupils having cameras on their phones, photographs can be taken so easily but they are also using DSLR cameras.

“Pupils are learning from scratch so they don’t need any prior knowledge of using a camera.”

Year 10 Dominic Halleron is on the Photography GCSE